France striker Alexandre Lacazette has expressed his confidence in his ability to lead his country to its second Olympic gold medal in football at the Summer Games, which kick off next week in Paris.

The French national team won the gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, but failed to reach the knockout stages at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lacazette has joined Thierry Henry’s France squad and will captain the side for Wednesday’s opening match against the United States in Marseille. Lacazette has not been called up to Didier Deschamps’ senior squad since 2017 but is looking to make an impact at the Olympics.

“We all share the same ambition, to go as far as we can and win a medal,” Lacazette said. “The fact that we are playing at home is a motivating factor for us.”

The French national team plays in Group 1, which includes America, New Zealand and Guinea.