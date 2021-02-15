The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, sent his condolences to the Argentine government for the death of former President Carlos Menem.

“At this difficult time for the Argentine people, I am writing to the President to send him my regret at the death of the former president of the Argentine Republic, D. Carlos Menem “, the Uruguayan president wrote in a letter of condolences.

Lacalle Pou recalled the former president who died this Sunday at the age of 90 as “a worthy representative in the search for the integration of the River Plate and Latin America“.

“On behalf of the Uruguayan people, the Government of Uruguay and my own, I express my condolences, extending them to the family of the former president.

I take the opportunity to reiterate the assurances of my highest consideration, “he concluded.

The letter reached the hands of President Alberto Fernández through the Argentine ambassador to Uruguay, Alberto Iribarne.

Menem’s remains are veiled at this time in the Blue Room of the National Congress. The family was received before 8 pm by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Minutes after 9 pm Alberto Fernández and the first lady, Fabiola Yañez, arrived. Also present were the former president Eduardo Duhalde, the ambassador to Brazil Daniel Scioli -who began his political career with the Riojan-, the former senator Miguel Ángel Pichetto, the president of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa and Malena Galmarini, head of Aysa.

At 9:22 p.m. they opened the doors to the public, who formed a long line to say goodbye to the former president of La Rioja.