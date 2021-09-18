The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, quoted a song born during the protests in Havana to respond to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz Canel, in the framework of the sixth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Just under a minute, the Uruguayan president used the floor to present to Díaz Canel his position on the political freedoms that exist in one country and another.

“The president of Cuba uses arguments from my Nation, which obviously I do not share and are not true,” Lacalle Pou began.

And he added: “If there is something that is true – he continued – that in my country, luckily, the opposition can gather signatures, in my country, luckily, it has democratic springs to complain about. That is the great difference with the Cuban regime. “

The photo with all the leaders who attended the CELAC summit held in Mexico. President Alberto Fernández did not travel. Photo Xinhua

To close his argument, the Uruguayan head of state decided to quote a fragment of the song “Patria y Vida”, performed by Cuban rappers Yotuel Romero, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, which became a protest anthem against the regime that governs the Caribbean island.

“These are not my words,” he clarified while adding that it is “a very beautiful song, that those who sing it feel oppressed by the government.”

“That the blood does not continue to flow for wanting to think differently. Who told you that Cuba belongs to you, if my Cuba belongs to all my people?, he quoted and ended with a simple “thank you very much.”

In the same area, Lacalle Pou also crossed the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, whose presence convulsed the meeting.



Nicolás Maduro, on the birthday of CELAC. Reuters photo

The Uruguayan president affirmed that participating in the CELAC summit did not mean being “complacent” with countries where “there is no full democracy,” in reference to Venezuela and Nicaragua, where, as he said, “the repressive apparatus is used to silence protests, when opponents are imprisoned. “

With “a calm but firm voice, we must say with concern that we see seriously what is happening in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” Lacalle stressed to his colleagues about reports of human rights violations in those countries.

In this context, the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz Canel, came out in defense of Maduro and once again condemned the economic sanctions of the United States against Caracas and Havana.

Diplomatic paper of Argentina

Before the scandal of resignations and changes in the Cabinet, Alberto Fernández considered the summit of CELAC presidents, which takes place this Saturday in Mexico, as one of his most important diplomatic actions in recent months.

In the midst of the local crisis, Fernández decided not to travel and sent Chancellor Felipe Solá on his behalf until Friday. However, he displaced the official when he was in flight and had not yet landed in the Mexican capital.

Solá learned that he was no longer chancellor in one of the several stops that the Argentine Air Force plane that was transferring him had to make to reach its destination.

He was in the Republic of El Salvador -they said in his team- when received a call from Santiago Cafiero. It was the now former Chief of Staff who informed him that he was no longer a minister and that he would also replace him.

Angry, Solá decided not to represent Argentina at the summit. In his place was Juan Valle, secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Latin America.

LM