Highlights: Indian troops are steadily strengthening the barricades on the Peangong Lake peaks in eastern Ladakh

After the night of 29-30 August, on 7 August also took some important peaks.

India’s bargaining capacity against China has increased on the table of talks with these frontiers.

Indrani Bagchi, New Delhi

Foreign ministers of India and China are going to meet in Russia’s capital Moscow. s. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) clashed again on Monday before talks between Jaishankar and Wang Yi. In this conflict, Indian troops forged some important peaks on the southern side of Pengong Lake, which is going to give a big edge in the dialogue with China.



Now the pan is heavy in India’s favor

India is pushing for concerted efforts through serious dialogue to end the tension that has been prevailing over the last four months on the LAC. It is possible that the results of the negotiations are not visible and the situation on the ground does not change. However, the tricks that the Indian soldiers did on the night of 29-30 August, definitely made the atmosphere before the meeting in India’s favor.

Official sources, pointing to the pace of the statements being issued by China, said that Beijing issued a statement at three o’clock in the night and accused India of “serious violation”. India gave a befitting reply to this and said that the rise of Chinese troops in some areas cannot be ignored.

Indian soldiers stood in front of Chinese soldiers on Monday.



Clear message to China- show strength or negotiate

Now India has given a clear message to China that China will either have to use force or make serious efforts to end the tension to remove the Indian troops stationed at the southern end of Pengong Lake. Under the immediate circumstances, it is so clear that the political leadership of both countries need to consider the ever-increasing border crisis. However, India does not think that the meeting of the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow will yield some promising results.

For the past few days, both sides have been repeating their public statements repeatedly. This shows how difficult it is to find common ground. India knows that China wants to push the LAC to the west, while it will not accept the Indian troops’ entrenchment at the critical peaks. Naturally, the armies of both the countries will stand in those arduous areas even in winter.

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reacted quickly to the spread of the Chinese propaganda system. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued a statement saying, ‘We have seen a report in other government media in China, including China Daily and Huangqui Shibao (Global Times), in which some of the statements have been linked to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. ‘ The spokesman said that these reports are absolutely false and factless.

Now China might understand

Sources said that China’s edge was blossoming with its rise, but now India has achieved a better position on LAC than it. China has been awakened by this. He may have understood that now he will have to bow down during the conversation.