BJP leaders also attended the funeral of the Tibetan jawan martyred in Leh for India. Nima Tenzin was given a final farewell with all due respect. The flag of India and independent Tibet was draped over his body. BJP leader Ram Madhav’s arrival in Nima Tenzin’s final farewell is a strong message for China. Tensions between the two countries once again appear to be increasing. In such a situation, the BJP leader has sent a message to China that India is proud of the martyrdom of Tibetan commandos. The BJP leader had also tweeted pictures of the funeral from his Twitter handle, but it was later deleted.

‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans in final farewell

The flags of Tibet and India were seen during the last farewell of Neema Tenzin. Also, slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Tibet independence. The slogans of Jai of Vikas Regiment, SFF Zindabad, Salute Indian Army at the funeral of Special Frontier Force martyr Nima Tenzin. People also had many banners and posters in their hands. The banner read China Lie, People Die.

Neema Tenzin was hit by land mine

Please tell that Neema Tenzin was the commando of the Super Secret Development Regiment of India which is part of the Development Regiment Special Frontier Force. This force works on the orders of the Indian Army. On the night of 29–30 August, Nima Tenzin was hit by a land mine while thwarting Chinese military incursions on the southern shore of Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

Chinese intrusion attempt near Pangong Lake

The Indian government reported on 31 August that China was seeking to increase its activities around Lake Pangong along the eastern Ladakh region. The Chinese army came near Pangong Lake with the intention of infiltrating where the two armies clashed. According to the reports, the Indian soldiers forced the Chinese soldiers to flee. In this struggle, Neema Tenzin of SSF was martyred.

What is Special Frontier Force?

The Dalai Lama, soldiers of the Special Frontier Force, owe allegiance to the flag of Tibet and India. They are considered mountain warfare experts. This force has also come under discussion due to the martyrdom of the Tibetan jawan, in which most of the Tibetan refuges are recruited. Thousands of them have considered India as their home since they fled with the Dalai Lama in 1959 during the failed Chinese uprising in Tibet. Some Indian citizens are also part of this force. This force was formed in 1962 immediately after the India-China war. This includes a total of 3,500 jawans.