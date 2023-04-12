PQube has finally unveiled the western release date for Labyrinth of Zangetsudungeon RPG developed by KaeruPanda. The title will be available in the West starting from next April 20 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be possible to buy it both in digital edition and in physical edition, even if the latter will be available only for the console version.

Before leaving you with a new trailer I remind you if you want to know more about Labyrinth of Zangetsu you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: PQube Street Gematsu