Nise-Eikoko Studio he announced Labyrinth of Touhou Tri -The Dreaming Girls & The Mysterious Orbs-a PC dungeon RPG set in the universe of Touhou Project.

The title will see the light on Steam, DLsite and other digital stores between winter 2024 and spring 2025priced at 2,980 yen with English language support. Check out the announcement trailer below.

Labyrinth of Touhou Tri -The Dreaming Girls & The Mysterious Orbs- Announcement Trailer

Source: Nise-Eikoko Studio away Gematsu