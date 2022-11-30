NIS America has released a gameplay trailer for Labyrinth of Gallery: The Moon Society, which will arrive in Europe next February. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has opened the contest “Fantie’s favorite puppet” in which it will be possible to participate until 14 December. Unfortunately this is an available contest for residents of the United States or Canada onlyand at the moment it is not clear if the software house intends to release something similar for Europe as well.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society will be available from February 17, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society The Gameplay Trailer Delve into the depths of the Labyrinth of Galleria as the magic lantern, Fantie, and put your dungeon exploration skills to the test! Command an army of magical puppets to survive the lurking dangers. Explore the winding halls, overcome obstacles and avoid traps as you battle menacing monsters!

Source: NIS America