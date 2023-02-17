With a quick press release, NIS America reminds us that the title Labyrinth of Gallery: The Moon Society is available for purchase today Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Created by the same developers as Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Duskthis adventure will put players in the shoes of a wandering spirit under the orders of his summoner, Madame Martha. 50 hours of exploration await you in the company of a full cast of fully customizable companions, where you can use pacts and puppet soldiers to build a team of up to 40 fighters and plunge into the darkness to discover the hidden secrets of the mansion.

If you are interested in knowing our opinions on the game, we recommend reading the appropriate review.

Source: NIS America Street Plaion