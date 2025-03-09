Labrit, the “cathedral” of the Basque ball, will close after San Fermín to turn Pamplona into the world capital

The day after Pamplona sangs the ‘poor of me’, the sound of the ball hitting the labrit wall will disappear for a season. The emblematic pediment will close its doors for a few months to undergo a reform that will represent an essential step in the city’s commitment to become the world capital of the Basque ball. Between the nostalgia for the history of sport in the city and the illusion for what is coming, Labrit prepares to continue being the heart of the Basque ball in the Navarrese capital.

In Pamplona, ​​”before there were the covered industrial pediments and with stands, the ball was already an absolutely popular game that was played in streets and squares,” says the Basque ball historian, Santiago Lesmes. In the bastion of Labrit, behind where the pediment is currently located with the same name, the children played ball using the wall of the 16th century.





Centuries later, in 1952, the Frontón Labrit was inaugurated a few meters south of the bulwark. The president of the Navarra Basque Ball Federation, Andrea Lusarreta, describes it as an emblematic pediment “for everything that represents, by the building, by the strategic location, the environment that is breathed and the illusion it generates.”

Since its inauguration and after the abandonment of other more historical pediments, the Labrit became for many in the ball of the ball in the city. According to Lesmes, “Labrit has come to cover that hole of a historical pediment in which you drink, laugh, go as a family, as a couple, in colleagues, it is sung, jelly, it has fun …”.





The Bombonera, as the pediment in the ball is known, has been the epicenter of competitions, celebrations and social events of great relevance. It hosted in the World Basque ball championships in 1962 and 2002 that were held in Pamplona. Beyond the ball, it was also the scenario of popular verbenas, wearer championships, puppet theaters and wrestling competitions last century. Santiago Lesmes describes Labrit as the “quintessence” of the ball in the city. Currently, he welcomes sports schools, selections training, federated competitions and professional matches.

The pediment will close from July 15 to the end of the year for the City Council to check the building cover and replace the thermal and ventilation equipment for renewable production. According to the Municipal Consistory, the reform responds to the objective of turning Pamplona into the world capital of the ball, aspiring that this sport is a backbone of the city.

Once the works are finished in the pediment, the construction of the Interpretation Center of the Basque ball next to the Labrit will begin. This center, whose design will be chosen by a technical jury in the coming months, seeks to “preserve the legacy [de la pelota en la ciudad]revitalize sport and, in turn, add a tourist attraction to Pamplona, ​​”according to Lusarreta. The historian and member of the Navarra Cultural Association of Basque Ball, Santiago Lesmes, points out that the interpretation center must be an accompaniment of the pediment: “The interpretations and museums are great, allow them to make it [el deporte] Be something interactive, didactic, pedagogical and fun, but the ball also has to be to see and feel it and above all to hear it. ”

That sound, which characterizes the Basque ball so much, is the one that unites the hundreds of Pamploneses and Pamplonesas who pass through the labrit throughout the year, but especially in San Fermín, when the pediment is filled with balls, casual followers and even people who see a game for the first time. The demand for the ball is such that the final of the four and a half modality of the San Fermín tournament last year was hosted in the Navarra Arena to be able to house 3,000 people, the triple of the capacity of the labrit. As Lesmes recounts: “In this land of ours, that we are always two sides, […] Osasuna and the ball are practically the only two things that unite us. ”