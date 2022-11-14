Labriola: “Lost 14 billion in the last 10 years”

A day in the spotlight. Tim’s CEO, Pietro Labriola, took stock of the telecommunications system on two separate occasions. From the Asstel forum he talked about the cloud, where Tim won the tender for the psn “it’s time to move on to an innovation by law logic: I can also build the best cloud together with Cdp, Sogei and Leonardo, but the public administration has to migrate to it. Today – observes Labriola – we still have difficulties in defining what are the different types of data for migration, at a certain point there is no entrepreneur who, driven by the desire to migrate, migrates”. So with “By law you have to say the PA must migrate by a certain date; otherwise we have made an investment that risks not having the expected return” explains the CEO.

The loss of turnover involves “the whole TLC sector, not just Tim” he then articulated, interviewed by Nicola Porro on “Quarta Repubblica” analyzing the decline in 10 years of all the TLCs that have lost 14 billion in turnover. “It all began in 1993, with the liberalization of the telecommunications market, when – points out Labriola – at a European level it was decided that it was important to redistribute the value among the old public concessionaires, the old Telecom Italia e open up competition to redistribute this value also with other operators”.

Labriola points out that “at that time the decision was to develop competition, first on landline and then on mobile” and “it can be said that 30 years later he achieved the result of “getting” more competition and low prices for customers“. However, the manager points out that the decision “did not achieve the second objective” and that is “to have many financially solid companies because today it is not only Tim but the entire TLC sector that is having difficulties”.

And the same problem warns Tim’s CEO, we don’t have it on all continents and the price of TLCs in Italy is lower than in the USA. “In the USA – argues Tim’s CEO – we only have 3 operators with a population similar to the European onein Brazil they went from 5 to 3 operatorswe have them in Europe 120 and I’m not saying that liberalization is useless but we need to understand how far it needs to be pushed“.

The telecommunications sector and the telecommunications industry “is progressively losing and this is a problem for the country system because if we don’t have the ability to finance new investments, ours risks being a country with lesser or worse infrastructure than other countries” he said then added, noting how “the frequencies for 5G in Italy have been the most paid frequencies in the world, so we have higher costs”. And “because of some regulations on electromagnetic pollution we have to have many more antennas” and therefore we will have “higher costs” says Labriola. “We must have many more antennas than what happens in the rest of Europe” explains Tim’s CEO.

“Tim is the second national energy consumer after the Ferrovie dello State but it is not considered an energy-intensive company for a European indication that has never been modified” said Labriola. “The absurdity – he explains is that a company that consumes a lot of energy in a single point is considered an energy-intensive company, we have beyond 20,000 antennas and 150,000 cables” and it is “as if it were a large industry distributed throughout the territoryhowever” Tim “is not considered an energy-intensive company and therefore spends more and has no tax relief”.

“The return on investment is guaranteed on an infrastructure,” he adds. “Why have we been able to sustain large investments in the past? Because the company had a monopoly” observes the manager.

“I – argues Labriola – do not hear around the will to build two bridges over the Strait we will build one, I don’t hear around that they want to double the high-speed rails on the Naples-Bari, they want to build one” and this because, he underlines Labriola, “the return of the huge expenses to build infrastructure must guarantee the return, if you build two you will not get the return“.

Whatsapp “is intended as a telephone service” and if there is a disservice they call the Tim call center but “we have a cost of 3 to 5 euros for each call center response” and if for Whatsapp it is not obliged to have a call center, according to the legislation, “we have the obligation to have call centers to respond to our customers”. So “we all have the costs. We are not asking for Whatsapp to be regulated or for Whatsapp to be set with rules, I ask” at least a sort of equality, underlines the manager. Labriola then highlights that “there is discussion at a government level” of “do not apply VAT at 22%, which is that of luxury goods” to telephony which, observes the CEO, “is an essential asset now” given that “we can’t go an hour without the telephone. So why pay 22% VAT?“.

