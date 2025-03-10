Labradores and humans are very similar: they share genes that make them prone to obesity

Dogs are usually interested in food, but there are significant differences by race And genetics also influence. It is one of the conclusions of a new study led by the University of Cambridge, which found the Retrievers farmers They present a Gen strongly associated with obesitycalled DEND1B.

It is not something exclusive to these dogs, but that the team of researchers found that humans are also carriers of the DEND1B gene. As with this dog breed, it is linked to obesity in people.

“Dogs with high genetic risk of obesity showed signs of having greater appetiteas has also been demonstrated in people with high genetic risk of obesity, ”explains Natalie Wallis, a researcher at the Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge and first joint author of the report.





To get to that conclusion, 241 Retriever Labrador dogs were recruited. His body fat was measured, his greed for food was scored (how much they bothered their owners to give them something) and a saliva sample was taken to analyze the DNA. When comparing the dog’s obesity state with its DNA, they were able to identify the genes linked to canine obesity.

Specifically, the bearers of the genetic variant most associated with obesity (DEND1B), had about 8% more body fat that those who did not present it.

Labradors share genes with humans

The researchers then examined if the genes of these dogs were relevant to the human obesity. They analyzed large population studies and cohorts of patients with serious obesity of early appearance in which it is suspected that unique genetic changes were the causes.

“This work demonstrates The similar ones that are genetically dogs to humans. Studying dogs allowed us to focus on this particular gene, which has meant a great advance in the understanding of how our own brain controls our eating behavior and the use of energy, ”adds the researcher of the Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge, Eleanor Raffan.

However, they remember that this genetic coincidence It is not a condemnation. The study also discovered that the owners who strictly controlled the diet and exercise of their dogs managed to prevent even those with high genetic risk, to become obese, but much more attention and effort were required. An extra effort that is also required in the case of people with high genetic risk, who need a strict diet and a physical exercise regime.