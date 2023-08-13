Labrador, you are more of the land than of the people.

When you pass, your back smells of the countryside.

You already suspect the rain and you sponge.

You’re almost made of mud.

under your wounded and wide feet.

Glory Strong.

The man drains his glass and clicks his tongue pleased. The wine from the land, claret and rough, seems less sour than other years. He is pleased to think that he still has three large demijohns full, well sealed, sleeping in the coolness of the cellar. He estimates that they will last until the grapes ripen in October.

He pushes the plate away, gets up from the table and can’t help wincing. The back suffers after a hard day. She goes through the door of the farmhouse and goes out to the threshing floor. It is night and the crescent moon shines. There are four days left until it is full. The man sits on the stool by the door and leans against the chipped wall of the house. It has been a strong day but well spent. He got up at dawn and, while the mules were feeding the first feed, he went to inspect the era where the boys spread the harvest. The daughters help the men while the mother lights the fire and prepares

bowls of milk with chicory. The father takes out the threshing floor with embedded flint stones and prepares the harnesses for the beasts. He doesn’t like to leave that task to the boys who don’t quite do it to his liking. They immediately begin the threshing. The mules, still harnessed, are reluctant to start the march. The whip that caresses the loins firmly convinces them that they are not worth tricks. They start at a piggy trot that they will not be allowed to leave until noon, when the pile has been reduced to dust.

At lunchtime the man orders to stop. The sun is at its zenith and exhausts people and animals too much. There is no wind. Time to grab a bite and pause until the heat subsides.

At a voice from the master, the woman comes out of the house with a large frying pan with a long tail full of fluffy white crumbs. In the center, like black diamonds, the pieces of bacon, liver and offal. She places it on the trivets under the mixed shade of the vine. The men approach and wait for the boss to take out the first spoonful. They eat slowly, in large bites that they chew slowly. The mistress has served each one a bowl full of hot broth where sun-dried peppers float, it is “el remojón” that helps soften the crumbs. The master keeps the jug next to her on the ground and puts it into circulation when he sees fit. The men, in turn, throw it into their faces and let the transparent string caress their parted lips. Then someone takes out a flask that goes around the circle and they all smoke in the same concentrated silence. The tired body is not prone to idle talk. There is a long day ahead.

In the middle of the afternoon, when the shadow of the farmhouse has lengthened, the breeze from the mountains begins to blow. The threshing floor is located on a hillock in the center of the valley, exposed to the four winds. He’s been there his whole life. It could have been the work of grandfather or grandfather’s father, who knows. Whoever it was knew their trade. The stone slabs are still firm and embedded as the first day, the perfect place to winnow the pile that is already prepared. The men, equipped with long oak shovels, throw the harvest into the wind. The grain falls nearby and the straw piles up, a little further away, in a long ridge where the wind blows it,

At nightfall the job is over. The sacks of wheat are lined up against the wall of the house, ready to be taken to the barn when they have just lost their moisture.

The man leans back a little more and stretches out his sore legs. The threshing is over. They have been intense days, but it was worth it. The harvest is good. There is enough barley and wheat for the year and a good part will still be able to be sold. It will be transformed into first class flour in the maquilero mill; it will feed men and animals, it will fatten the pig and give birth, God willing, a good litter; the sausages will hang from the canes, near the ceiling; the potbellied daggerboards will overflow with loins and ribs in oil. A good year is coming.

He gets up little by little, tempting his kidneys that are on fire, and walks slowly toward the house. Tomorrow will be another day.