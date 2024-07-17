Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Labrador Ziggy swims alone in the sea for five hours and returns to his family. © Screenshot Facebook/ lidorobenon

Labrador Ziggy suddenly disappears while swimming in the sea. His family is desperate. But the dog does incredible things.

Venice – This story will touch many hearts. A Labrador swims alone in the waves for hours in the Adriatic. But he does not give up. The dog covers more than six kilometers and makes it to the shore. After a spectacular search, his family can embrace Ziggy again, as the Territorial Committee Lido Oro Benon reported.

Drama in the Adriatic: Labrador dives into the sea and disappears

His owners, Marinella and Marco, are regularly on the beach of Pellestrina, a narrow island in the lagoon of Venice (Italy). For them, it is normal to take their dog Ziggy to the sea and go swimming.

However, on Saturday (July 6), something went terribly wrong: “They were swimming in the clear waters in front of the harbor, but a strong current tore Marinella, Marco and Ziggy apart. The Labrador disappeared in an instant and the two only managed to get back into the boat with great difficulty,” said Lido Oro Benon.

“Although we knew the whole area well, we never imagined that the currents would be so strong,” the Italian news portal quoted today.it Owner Marco. “Although I tried with all my might not to move away from the dog, the currents overwhelmed me. Then our Labrador disappeared from sight.”

Labrador owner asks for help on social media

After this moment, hours of agony begin. In the Facebook group called “Pescatori Veneziani” with over 23,350 members, owner Marco posts an appeal: “I urgently ask for your help. My Labrador has disappeared off Alberoni, we lost him because of the current and wind.” Anyone who sees the dog should come forward. The message is shared countless times.

Drama in the waters off Venice: Currents and wind tear a Labrador away from his family. But the dog doesn’t give up. © Screenshot Facebook/ lidorobenon

Labrador swims alone in the sea for five hours

Meanwhile, the eight-year-old Labrador Ziggy continues to swim alone in the sea. But nobody knows which route the dog has taken. Marco is worried and hopes for a sign of life. In the comments he keeps users up to date on the search for Ziggy. After five hours, the relieving news finally arrives. Ziggy has arrived in San Pietro in Volta at “pennello 3”, writes one user. A woman from Padua found the dog, took him home, washed him and fed him.

“Thanks to everyone, we found him exhausted but alive,” Marco later wrote to the group. “He arrived alone on the beach and was welcomed by kind-hearted people who took care of him. He spent many hours at sea in great danger and alone, but nature and luck were there for him.”

His owner Marco suspects that the dog decided to return to land rather than to the boat because of the strong current. “But I never thought that he would have to swim a distance of about six kilometers in almost five hours to reach the shore,” Marco said at today.itFortunately, Ziggy was not afraid after this mishap. On a walk a few days later, he immediately wanted to dive into the sea again. No wonder that dogs in Spain are deployed as lifeguardsHow costanews.com reported.

