From: Martina Lippl

Labrador Ziggy swims alone in the sea for five hours and returns to his family. © Screenshot Facebook/ lidorobenon

A swimming trip in the Adriatic Sea ends dramatically. The Labrador has disappeared into the sea. The end of the agonizing search seems almost unbelievable.

Venice – What was this dog thinking? Owners searched for hours for their Labrador Ziggy. The dog was swimming in the Adriatic Sea in Italy suddenly disappeared without a trace. A call for help on social media brought everyone back together. But what is really impressive is that the eight-year-old Labrador swam alone for five hours in the sea and covered about six kilometers to reach the shore.

Italian tourists experience drama while swimming in the Adriatic: “Then our Labrador disappeared from sight”

The story of Labrador Ziggy took place off the coast of the island of Pellestrina in the province of Venice (Italy), as the Territorial Committee Lido Oro Benon reported. His owners, Marinella and Marco, often go to the beach and take their dog Ziggy with them to swim in the sea. But this Saturday (July 6) is something they will probably not forget so quickly. Wind and a sudden strong current tore Marinella, Marco and Ziggy apart in the water. The Labrador disappeared in an instant.

Drama in the waters off Venice: Current and wind tear Labrador away from his family. But the dog doesn’t give up. © Screenshot Facebook/ lidorobenon

“Although we knew the whole area well, we never imagined that the currents would be so strong,” Marco told the Italian news portal today.it. “Although I tried with all my might not to move away from the dog, the currents overwhelmed me. Then our Labrador disappeared from sight.”

However, the dog simply kept swimming and then reached a section of the shore of San Pietro in Volta. A vacationer discovered the animal swimming alone and took care of it. There are always reports of dogs walking hundreds of kilometers home from vacation, for example. But a Labrador that swims six kilometers is something special.

Dog suddenly disappears during Italian vacation: family’s cry for help spreads quickly on social media

Marco had shared an appeal on social media: “My Labrador disappeared off the Alberoni, we lost him due to wind and current.” Anyone who sees him should come forward. The post in the Facebook group “Pescatori Veneziani” with more than 23,350 members was shared many times. Finally, the news reached the woman who found Ziggy. After hours of worry, the family was able to hold their Labrador in their arms again.

“Thanks to everyone, we found him exhausted but alive,” Marco later wrote to the group. “He arrived alone on the beach and was welcomed by kind-hearted people who took care of him. He spent many hours at sea in great danger and alone, but nature and luck were there for him.”

Missing Labrador swims six kilometers to shore

Because of the strong current, the dog probably decided to return to land instead of to the boat, owner Marco suspects. “But I never thought that he would have to swim a distance of about six kilometers in almost five hours,” Marco said to today.itZiggy was strong and managed to reach the shore. Fortunately, the Labrador survived everything well. On a walk shortly afterwards, the dog immediately wanted to dive back into the sea.

By the way, Labradors are first-class lifeguardsreports costanews.com. On beaches in Andalusia they are deployed as helpers to pull swimmers in distress out of the water. (ml)