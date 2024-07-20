“Labrador retrievers should be an easy breed” strangers told Fanni Oja when she didn’t manage with the puppy

Puppy blues means the emotional upheaval after adopting a puppy. The term refers to the baby blues, the low mood after having a baby. Fanni Oja’s labrador retriever Höpi was an exceptionally difficult puppy.

Ylöjärväläinen Fanni Oja adopted the third dog of his life at Easter 2021, the labrador retriever Höpin. The puppy week was difficult from the beginning, because the dog didn’t sleep properly.

“Everywhere they said that a puppy needs to sleep so that its brain can rest. I was stressed. If Höpi fell asleep during the day, I didn’t even dare to go to the bathroom, so as not to disturb the puppy,” says Oja.