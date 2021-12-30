Hairdressers across the country came up with all kinds of playful actions on Thursday to make it clear that they do not agree with the measures taken by the government. Van der Vliet: “German research shows that people in the supermarket are forty times more likely to become infected than at the hairdresser. Moreover, for the second time we are already not receiving government support.”

Van der Vliet had to close for almost three weeks in both 2020 and last year due to the corona measures. “That will cost me 20 percent of turnover and I will also lose some of my customers as a result.” To compensate for this, he worked 200 hours in construction last year. His colleague Jaap, who also works in the same business, now hires out as a painter.