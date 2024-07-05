Labour wins UK general election for first time in 14 years

The Labour Party has won the UK parliamentary elections for the first time in 14 years, the TASS with reference to the interim results of the vote count.

The opposition party secured 326 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, giving it the majority needed to form a new government.

The Conservative Party currently has just 71 seats. The ballot counting continues, but it is no longer possible to catch up with Keir Starmer’s Labour.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was re-elected to the UK parliament from his Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire. At the same time, he confirmed his intention to leave the post of head of government. The new prime minister may be the leader of the party, Keir Starmer. Previously, he was the shadow minister for Brexit and a human rights lawyer.

On May 30, the British parliament was dissolved ahead of a snap general election. Sunak noted that the global situation in which the elections would take place “will be the most dangerous since the end of the Cold War.”