Scottish Labour dominated the Westminster seats in Scotland, winning a majority of the constituencies, ahead of the SNP, which had held on for about a decade.

Scottish Labour, led by Anas Sarwar, has won a landslide victory in the centre of the country, marking the party’s success across the UK, where it ousted the Scottish National Party from Glasgow and Edinburgh, the PA news agency reported on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Sarwar said he was “very happy” with his party’s performance and thanked the people of Scotland for “putting their trust in Scottish Labour”.

The Scottish Labour leader admitted that “it will not be an easy road for a Labour government, but the party will start working immediately” and First Minister John Swinney pledged a period of “soul-searching”. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, from the Conservative Party, has conceded that Labour won the British parliamentary elections.