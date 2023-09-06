Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city, declared bankruptcy on Tuesday, halting all non-essential spending in the city after receiving equal pay claims for male and female servants totaling up to £760 million (approximately $956 million). millions).

The City Council, led by the Labor Party, which provides services to more than 1 million people, issued a statement on Tuesday, in which it confirmed that it is suspending all expenditures in the municipality, except those for essential services required by law. .

The municipal deficit arose due to the Council’s difficulties in meeting wage equality claims made by female servants. Spending to secure that parity ranges from £650 million (about $816 million) to £760 million (about $954 million), according to a report released by the authorities alongside the statement.

These claims date back to 2012, when a group of 170 civil servants won in court the right to proceed with their requests for equal pay against the city council. At the time, they claimed that the council did not pay women the same wages and benefits that men obtained performing the same services.

According to CNN, Sharon Thompson, the Labor Party deputy leader of the local council, told councilors on Tuesday that the city faces “long-standing issues, including concerns about the historic responsibility for equal pay within the council”.

Because of these hardships and the payments they will have to make, the city council is now projecting a deficit of £87m (about $109m) for the 2023-24 financial year.

Thompson partly blamed the Conservative Party, which governs the UK, for the city’s difficulty in raising the funds to support equal pay. She said Birmingham “has had £1 billion of funding withdrawn by successive Conservative governments”.

In response, a spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the Conservative Party told reporters on Tuesday that “clearly, it is the responsibility of elected local councils to manage their own budgets”.

The spokesperson added that the government has maintained “regular contact with them [conselheiros de Birmingham] in this regard and expressed concern about its governance arrangements and requested assurances from the leader of the board on the best use of taxpayers’ money”.

Birmingham council leader John Cotton of the Labor Party told the BBC he had announced the implementation of a new employment model in the council to tackle the problem of equal pay claims.