British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office this month | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL/POOL

The UK government on Friday (19) reinstated funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which the country had suspended when Israel linked 12 of the organization’s employees to the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Parliament that the UK would provide an initial £21 million (about $27 million) to enable the organisation to provide basic services in Gaza.

Along with the US, the UK was one of the countries that had not resumed contributions to the humanitarian agency, which has fired several staff and made internal changes following Israel’s accusations.

The British minister explained that last night he spoke with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to inform him of the decision, which had already been taken by the European Union and countries such as Germany, France, Sweden and Japan.

Lammy told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Friday that after reviewing UNRWA’s action plan, the British government was confident the organization had “taken steps to ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality.”

“Humanitarian aid is a moral imperative in the face of this catastrophe, and it is aid agencies that ensure that UK support reaches civilians,” he said.

UNRWA is “absolutely central to these efforts” as “no other agency can provide assistance on the scale required” and will also “be vital to the future reconstruction” of the Gaza Strip, the Labour government said in its decision.

The head of British diplomacy, who visited the conflict zone a few days ago, reiterated his call for “an immediate ceasefire to free the hostages and end the suffering in Gaza”.