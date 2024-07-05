The British Labour Party will enjoy an absolute majority in the next British parliament after the legislative elections held on Thursday, as it returned to power after 14 years of Conservative rule, according to partial results.
At around 4:00 GMT, the Labour Party had secured more than 340 seats, more than the 326 seats needed to gain an absolute majority in the House of Commons and be able to form the next British government on its own.
#Labour #Party #dominates #absolute #majority #British #Parliament
