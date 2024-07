New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his first cabinet meeting on July 6. | Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool/EFE/EPA

The new Labour government led by Keir Starmer has announced an emergency plan that will free thousands of prisoners in the UK. “Our prisons are on the brink of collapse,” the new justice minister, Shabana Mahmood, said in a statement.

Under the proposal, inmates who are entitled to early release after serving half of their sentence can benefit from the initiative. They must serve 40% of their sentence.

People who have been sentenced to more than 4 years and those held in prisons for sexual crimes are not included in the plan.

Official data from the United Kingdom indicate that, since last year, prisons have been 99% full. In the latest survey carried out last month, there were around 700 vacancies for men, out of a total of 84,000.

According to Mahmood, “if we do not act now, we risk a collapse of the criminal justice system and public order riots.”

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer blamed the Conservatives for the situation. “This is blatant irresponsibility on the part of the previous government,” he said in the US, where he is attending a NATO summit.