Laborer dead in Latina, employer investigated. Accused of hit-and-run and manslaughter

New details emerge about death of Indian agricultural labourer left on the street a Latin. In fact, at the San Camillo hospital in Rome, the man’s brain death was declared and the Latina prosecutors changed the title of the crime: the owner of the company, registered in the register of suspects, is now accused of failure to assist And manslaughter. Two days ago, while working on a machine, the 31-year-old was seriously injured, losing an arm and also lacerating both legs. The man was then dumped in front of the house.

And while the police continue to investigate, the police and the unions are making themselves heard. “The Indian agricultural worker who had suffered a serious accident in the Latina countryside and was abandoned in very serious conditions which caused his death has died. It is a great pain to have to comment on this fact due to the manner in which it occurred, because the person worked without having a regular contract. It is a true act of barbarity, which must be prosecuted in all places and locations”, said the Minister of Labor Marina. Cauldron. “We provide every assistance to the authorities, we have been doing so since the early hours, to verify – he added – and ascertain all the facts and ensure that those who committed them are also punished”.

“I express my condolences for the death of the Indian laborer who died after being seriously injured in an accident at work and abandoned without anyone helping him. The Meloni Government is at the forefront on all fronts to combat any form of exploitation at work We are faced with a tragedy that cannot leave us indifferent and on which full light must be shed. With the Ministry of Labor and the Lazio Region, we continue to work concretely against those who evade the law and do not respect the fundamental rights of workers. In Italy there is no space for those who want to operate outside the rules. Zero tolerance”, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. Francesco Lollobrigida.

“A lightness of the laborer! Says the owner of the company where Satnam, an Indian, lost his arm and died yesterday. Abandoned in his home without an arm like a sack of rubbish! Slavery in the Italy of 2024 where migrants do not they have the right to be helped.” The deputy of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra writes it on X Angelo Bonelli.

“The death of the 31-year-old Indian agricultural worker who was seriously injured in the Latina countryside is a serious and unacceptable fact that outrages the entire world of work”. The general secretary of the CISL underlines this Luigi Sbarra on the tragedy of Latina. “This long trail of blood in working environments is shameful. Not only must those responsible for this barbarity be identified and punished, but it is necessary to strengthen the actions against gangmastering, undeclared and illegal work, guaranteeing the dignity and safety of work in all production sectors. The CISL battle will continue in all territories and in all workplaces demanding not only greater control activity, strengthening of sanctions but also a large investment in prevention and training”.