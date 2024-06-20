Laborer dead in Latina, employer investigated. Accused of hit-and-run and manslaughter

New details emerge about death of Indian agricultural labourer left on the street a Latin. In fact, at the San Camillo hospital in Rome, the man’s brain death was declared and the Latina prosecutors changed the title of the crime: the owner of the company, registered in the register of suspects, is now accused of failure to assist And manslaughter. Two days ago, while working on a machine, the 31-year-old was seriously injured, losing an arm and also lacerating both legs. The man was then dumped in front of the house.

And while the police continue to investigate, the police and the unions are making themselves heard. “The Indian agricultural worker who had suffered a serious accident in the Latina countryside and was abandoned in very serious conditions which caused his death has died. It is a great pain to have to comment on this fact due to the manner in which it occurred, because the person worked without having a regular contract. It is a true act of barbarity, which must be prosecuted in all places and locations”, said the Minister of Labor Marina. Cauldron. “We provide every assistance to the authorities, we have been doing so since the early hours, to verify – he added – and ascertain all the facts and ensure that those who committed them are also punished”.

“I express my condolences for the death of the Indian laborer who died after being seriously injured in an accident at work and abandoned without anyone helping him. The Meloni Government is at the forefront on all fronts to combat any form of exploitation at work We are faced with a tragedy that cannot leave us indifferent and on which full light must be shed. With the Ministry of Labor and the Lazio Region, we continue to work concretely against those who evade the law and do not respect the fundamental rights of workers. In Italy there is no space for those who want to operate outside the rules. Zero tolerance”, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. Francesco Lollobrigida.

“A lightness of the laborer! Says the owner of the company where Satnam, an Indian, lost his arm and died yesterday. Abandoned in his home without an arm like a sack of rubbish! Slavery in the Italy of 2024 where migrants do not they have the right to be helped.” The deputy of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra writes it on X Angelo Bonelli.

“The death of the 31-year-old Indian agricultural worker who was seriously injured in the Latina countryside is a serious and unacceptable fact that outrages the entire world of work”. The general secretary of the CISL underlines this Luigi Sbarra on the tragedy of Latina. “This long trail of blood in working environments is shameful. Not only must those responsible for this barbarity be identified and punished, but it is necessary to strengthen the actions against gangmastering, undeclared and illegal work, guaranteeing the dignity and safety of work in all production sectors. The CISL battle will continue in all territories and in all workplaces demanding not only greater control activity, strengthening of sanctions but also a large investment in prevention and training”.

The owner of the company: “I warned him not to go near the machinery”

“I had warned the worker not to approach the vehicle, but he did what he wanted. A lightness, unfortunately“. This was said by Renzo Lovato, owner of the agricultural company for which Satnam Singh worked, the laborer who died from injuries sustained in an accident at work, interviewed yesterday by Tg1. Renzo Lovato is the father of Antonello, the employer of Satnam and under investigation. “There is sadness because a boy died at work and it should never happen. He cost everyone dearly.”

Meanwhile a part of the Borgo Santa Maria company where the accident occurred has been seized and the investigators ordered an autopsy on the laborer. At the moment, the Latina prosecutor’s office has not taken any new measures against Antonello Lovato, the thirty-seven-year-old already accused of negligent injury and failure to provide aid. The man, instead of alerting the emergency services, took Satnam in front of his house, leaving the amputated limb resting in a box used for harvesting vegetables. After leaving him there, the thirty-seven year old showed up at the Latina police station to tell everything.

Watch Satnam’s employer interview video

The employer’s wife fell ill

“Satnam’s wife told us that they were loaded into the van and their phones were also taken away. She saw everything and is devastated“. This is what Noemi Grifo and Ilario Pepe, the two boys who hosted the labourer, who died with an amputated arm, and his wife in a farmhouse behind their house, told journalists. “As soon as we saw him, his whole arm was missing, some remains had been left near some bins”, they add.

An ambulance was called in this morning to rescue Satnam Singh’s wife. The woman, in fact, felt bad, in a state of shock due to the death of her husband yesterday: she has not yet realized what happened. The injuries sustained by the man were too serious, to his lower limbs but above all the amputation of his right arm, cleanly severed by a roller plastic wrapping machine towed by a tractor. Following the accident, instead of alerting the emergency services, the man was transported in a minibus in front of his home by the owner of the company, Antonello Lovato, who abandoned him there together with the limb, placed in a box used for harvesting vegetables. He is accused of negligent injury and negligence. In the morning, a demonstration was held by the FAI CISL of Latina in front of the prefecture of Latina, at which the general secretary of the Pontine union and that of the FAI CISL Islam Kotb were present.

The testimony of his host: “He could have been helped but the man who helped him ran away”

“We could hear the screams of his wife who continued to ask for help, then we saw a boy holding him in his arms and carrying him behind the house. We thought he was helping him, but then he ran away“. It is the dramatic testimony of Noemi Grifo and Ilario Pepe, the two boys who hosted Satnam Singh, the laborer who died after being abandoned with his arm amputated, and his wife in a farmhouse behind their home and who, first, called help. “I immediately ran after him – continued Ilario -. I saw him get into the van and asked him what happened and why he didn’t take him to the hospital. He replied ‘it doesn’t work for me’. He could have been helped.”