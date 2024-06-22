Renzo Lovatofather of Antonello Lovato, the 37-year-old who abandoned the Indian laborer Satnam Singh in front of his house after losing his right arm in an accident at work on his farm, he has been under investigation for 5 years for gangmaster crimes. This is what emerges from a document shown exclusively by La7 news in the 8pm edition, as announced by director Enrico Mentana on Facebook.

“Here, as we had denounced, is the evidence of the fact that an extensive and systematic gangmaster regime dominated the countryside of the Pontine countryside – writes the director Mentana in the post – and that the company for which he worked, treated Singh in an inhuman way Satman was a well-known example of this: Renzo Lovato himself, the one who tried to say that Satman ‘made a mistake that cost everyone dearly’, has been under investigation for 5 years for gangmaster crimes. This document will be shown on tonight’s TgLa7 Reading it can only make you even more indignant: because everything was already known.”