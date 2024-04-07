Laboratory studies | Laboratory tests performed without a referral are even more popular – the Finnish Medical Association also sees risks in this matter

According to the union's view, ordering laboratory tests should be left to the doctor, at least in situations where the patient has clear symptoms and a suspicion of illness.

Free laboratory tests performed on referrals have grown in popularity. It's about different paid examinations offered by different companies, which you can apply for on your own without a doctor's referral. According to the opinion of the Finnish Medical Association, ordering laboratory tests should be left to the doctor, at least in situations where the patient has clear symptoms and a suspicion of illness.

“In 95 percent of healthy people, the results of laboratory tests fall within the reference values, i.e. in 5 percent the results are outside the reference values. In this case, a doctor's expertise is needed to assess the clinical significance of an abnormal result. In some cases, the investigation of these is taken over by public health care,” says the director of the policy department of the Medical Association Jukka Mattila.

Mattila reminds that the results even within the reference values ​​do not mean that the patient could not have some disease. Normal results of self-obtained tests can therefore delay seeking a doctor, even if the background of the symptoms should be determined using another method.

If the examinations are conducted without a referral to find out one's own general state of health, Mattila hopes that people will take into account that, for example, normal cholesterol or blood sugar values ​​do not mean that lifestyle will not be important for health in the future.

The medical association is also concerned about how there are enough laboratory professionals to meet the real need, if they are also used to do unnecessary research. In the worst case, access to necessary examinations may be delayed or difficult.

In the health house and at Puhti Lab Oy, owned by Mehiläinen today, the number of laboratory tests performed without a referral has increased explosively in five years, according to the companies.

“Many people are more health-conscious than ever, monitor their health with, for example, smart devices and try to prevent diseases. If a person takes a cholesterol test independently, for example, at that stage he already has an interest in improving his health before problems necessarily arise,” says Puhdi's unit manager Mirka Tuovinen.

According to Tuovinen, Puhdi's goal is that referral-free laboratory tests would be applied specifically for prevention, and customers suffering from symptoms or who suspect illness are encouraged to see a doctor instead of tests.

Terveystalo of the leading physician Petri Bonon according to non-referral laboratory tests typically take place during regular health check-ups. The person may not have, for example, occupational health care that would offer such, or the regular check-ups have stopped, for example, due to retirement. Bono says that many people have had difficulty accessing preventive examinations through public health care.

According to Bono, non-referral examinations are also used to monitor already diagnosed diseases.

“For example, a person may have cholesterol medication, in connection with which he goes to the labs on his own and only then sees a doctor, who makes a follow-up treatment plan based on the results,” says Bono.

According to Bono, some people try to avoid unnecessary doctor's visits with non-referral laboratory tests: they do not go to the doctor first, then to the laboratory tests prescribed by the doctor, and then possibly to the doctor again, but first undergo extensive laboratory tests and only then go to the doctor as needed.

According to Terveystalo's data, analysis of laboratory tests and possible follow-up procedures mostly take place in-house.

Health house and Puhti offer a limited number of the most common laboratory tests without a referral. In the studies, for example, cholesterol, blood sugar, liver, kidney, iron and thyroid values, as well as vitamin D and B12 are investigated.

“The greatest increase in popularity is in the men's health package, and the largest growing group is men over 50 years old. Young adults who eat a vegetarian diet have slightly more vitamin B12 and iron tests than before,” says Bono.

Also at Puhdi, the extensive laboratory packages are most interesting. 35–45-year-olds take examinations slightly more than other age groups, and women are slightly more interested in examinations than men.