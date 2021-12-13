Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Preliminary laboratory studies conducted by the University of Lancaster, England, showed that three doses of the Pfizer vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant, while two doses show a significant decrease in the ability to confront the new mutation that appeared in the country of South Africa.

The data of laboratory studies, conducted by a research team that includes Dr. Muhammad Munir and Dr. Muhammad Rahim, researchers at Lancaster University, showed that a third dose of Pfizer vaccine increases the ability of antibodies by 25 times compared to two doses against the Omicron variable.

Dr. Muhammad Rahim, a virus researcher at Lancaster University in England and one of the authors of laboratory studies for the “Union”, confirmed that blood samples were drawn from people vaccinated with the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine a month after immunization, in order to determine the amount of antibodies.

He explained that the results showed that the virus is largely unable to reproduce in people who received 3 doses compared to people who received only two doses, explaining that getting 3 doses prevents people from entering hospitals, but does not prevent them from infection.

The virus researcher indicated that laboratory studies were conducted on the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only vaccine, he and Moderna are authorized to obtain a third dose.

The “Omicron” strain of the Corona virus spreads faster than its predecessors, and although this mutant causes mild symptoms, it makes vaccines less effective, according to the World Health Organization yesterday.