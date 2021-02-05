Malcolm & Marie He intends to play in the league of great interpretive recitals, but for that he needs a truth that this film largely lacks. Zendaya is a galactic actress capable of summoning a generation of new viewers on her own and without a doubt her romance with the camera seems made to withstand great challenges. But as it happens in the extra chapter that advances the second season of Euphoria, his tear is prematurely plagued by the tics of those who already lick his characters. Directed again by Sam Levinson, son of Barry Levinson and creator of the popular HBO series, the actress moves in a terrain that is comfortable deep down and somehow that security takes away the depth of a job that requires fragility that goes beyond his ample confidence and technique. Why Malcolm & Marie, a black-and-white drama about cinema, love and artistic vampirization, takes too many things for granted.

MALCOLM & MARIE

Director: Sam Levinson. Cast: Zendaya, John David Washington. Platform: Netflix. Genre: drama. United States, 2021. Duration: 106 minutes.