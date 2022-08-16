Rosnano is creating a competence center for the production of reagents for laboratory research, the company’s press service reported. The project also involves the organization “National Standard” and a division of the international holding Erba Group.

At the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum, the project was presented to Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

The center will be located on two sites in Moscow and the Moscow region. It will produce medical devices and reagents for clinical diagnostic studies.

The production will start operating until the end of the year, after which it is planned to increase the degree of localization and expand the product line, launch the production of components, including containers, packaging and reagent components, as well as ensure the localization of the production of laboratory equipment. “This will save 25-30% of the budget funds allocated for the purchase of reagents,” Rosnano believes.

The company emphasized that this initiative solves the problem of ensuring technological sovereignty in the field of healthcare. “The products of the competence center being created are universal and can be used in systems from various manufacturers, which makes the domestic infrastructure for laboratory diagnostics independent of supplies from abroad,” the press service said.

The project was supported by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the products are being tested at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine.