by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) recommended prioritizing Covid-19 testing for patients with greater severity of symptoms and other determined groups, as it assesses that there is a “real risk of shortages” of supplies.

The association warned that the high demand for laboratory tests for Covid-19 in the country – as in other parts of the world – has brought the sector concern about the lack of supplies.

“The high transmissibility of the new variant Ômicron caused an exponential increase in cases, which has demanded a significant increase in the global production capacity of tests, both for PCR and for antigen, and if stocks are not replenished quickly, there may be a lack of supply of exams. ”, the entity said in a statement.

“When we evaluate the news that comes from other countries, that they are already out of supplies, it is certain that the problem will reach Brazil, and it is not possible to measure at this moment how long we will be able to serve, as stocks vary depending on the laboratory and the region , but there is a real risk of shortages”, he added.

Abramed lists as groups to be prioritized when carrying out tests, in addition to patients with severe symptoms, hospitalized and surgical, people from risk groups, pregnant women, healthcare workers and essential service employees.

The entity said it will contact the Ministry of Health, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) and other entities to seek “awareness” on the importance of optimizing the use of available tests. until the situation is normalized.

Amid the recent explosion of confirmed cases of Covid, the Ministry of Health said it will expand the purchase of coronavirus tests.

