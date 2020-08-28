The Covid-19 is found on the front page of a large number of regional daily newspapers on Friday, August 28. “Saturated laboratories“, title Vaucluse Morning, which evokes the resurgence of the epidemic and the explosion in the demand for tests. Asphyxiated, laboratories are struggling to deal with real emergencies. “Back to school: the Covid corses the bill“, title The New Republic. The mask, which has become compulsory in schools, represents an additional cost for parents of students.

The consequences are also felt for the sports world. South West is interested in “the lead-up to UBBThe friendly match against Bayonne was canceled after a member of Union Bordeaux-Bègles staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Also note, the coverage of the Maine Libre, which looks at record-breaking motorcycle sales. France-Antilles Guadeloupe, for his part, chose to highlight the presentation of the twelve candidates to Mister Guadeloupe.

The JT

The other subjects of the news