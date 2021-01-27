The owner of a business closes his establishment in Valencia last Thursday. Robayna / Europa Press

After its approval this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, the text of Royal Decree-Law 2/2021 that regulates the extension of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) and benefits for cessation of activity for self-employed workers until may 31 has been published this Wednesday in the State official newsletter, with some last minute additions that modify several precepts of the previous document. Among them, the modification of some requirements for access to the extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity for the seasonal self-employed, as well as the maintenance of the conditions for access to the active insertion income program, without the need to search for a job, and to the extraordinary unemployment benefit for the most disadvantaged groups. In addition, it is regulated that acts of infraction can be drawn up, that is, proposing fines, in an automated way, without the direct intervention of a Labor and Social Security inspector.

Despite the fact that the BOE text maintains the master lines of the pact that the government and social agents (unions and employers’ employers) reached on January 19 to extend the term of the ERTE, as well as the aid for workers for own account ―and that the Executive estimates that in total they will represent 7,000 million euros―, throughout the different sections that regulate the conditions of its implementation, a series of qualifications have been incorporated, which, for example, affect (positively) the seasonal freelancers. Article 8 of the royal decree establishes the possibility of accessing an extraordinary benefit of cessation of activity for seasonal workers who carry out their activity “at least for three months in the first half of the year.” Seasonal freelancers are considered to be those whose only work throughout the years 2018 and 2019 would have been carried out in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA), or in the Special Regime for Sea Workers “for a minimum of four months and a maximum of six in each of the years ”.

Automatic files. In the labor framework, the Labor Inspectorate will be allowed to issue automated infraction reports, without the direct intervention of an official being necessary, although “preserving the legal guarantees”, according to the statement of reasons for the decree. For this, article 53.1 of the consolidated text of the Law on Infractions and Sanctions in the Social Order is modified. Before it was necessary to reflect the facts verified by the Labor and Social Security Inspector or the Employment and Social Security Deputy Inspector. Now, your direct intervention is no longer necessary. In addition, the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) will allow access to all its offer of procedures through the electronic headquarters, with which it is intended to alleviate the congestion experienced by many of its offices. The SEPE should not manage the processing of a new ERTE for those companies that already own one, either due to an impediment or limitation, and that has been authorized before or during the validity of this new regulation.

It is not necessary to prove an active job search. Another measure that seeks to extend the protective mantle of this package of support measures for workers is contained in the fourth additional provision, which extends the temporary suspension of the requirement of accreditation of active job search in access to the active insertion income program and the extraordinary unemployment benefit. Active insertion income is a non-contributory benefit intended for unemployed persons who do not receive other aid and who show special difficulties of reintegration into the labor market. In order to receive it, it was necessary for the applicants to be registered as jobseekers and to sign the activity commitment (in which the active job search was implicit).

Interaction between organisms. However, the newest incorporation in the royal decree is the one that has to try to favor the exchange of data between different public bodies. For example, according to article 77, dedicated to data reservation, the Central Traffic Headquarters may receive information from Social Security about those professional driving workers who have declared themselves permanently disabled – after presenting a limitation either physical or organic that diminishes or cancels your driving capacity, so that this body can determine the loss of validity of your license.

The minimum bases of the SMI are maintained. Without an agreement having yet been reached to determine a new increase in the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI), and which keeps the two partners of the Government at odds – as well as trade unions and employers – within the new royal decree it is It has designed a protocol related to quotes pending a final decision. In the fifth additional provision that regulates the minimum social security contribution bases for 2021, the document establishes that these will be those in force on December 31, 2019 – because in 2020 there was no update of bases because the pandemic arrived – until the set what the SMI will be for this year.