The unions expect a greater mobilization in the coming months, if the health situation is normalized, to demand collective bargaining Union representatives in the act of protest in front of the Croem employer’s headquarters, in the strike in the agri-food sector on December 4. / CC OO ZENÓN GUILLÉN Monday, 22 March 2021, 02:26



Only 537 workers in the Region participated in strikes during the past year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, according to statistics kept by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy at the end of 2020. This is a decrease of 2,492 people, which is up to five times less than those registered during the previous year