Ahmed Atef (Washington, Cairo)

As the US election enters a new phase of competition, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are seeking to strengthen relations with labor unions as a crucial support base in the electoral race.

Walls had addressed union members in Los Angeles in his first solo campaign stop, at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention, as part of the Democratic Party’s efforts to shore up support from labor unions.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is one of the largest public sector unions in the country, with more than a million members. After Biden dropped out of the race, many of the country’s most powerful labor unions rushed to support Harris’s campaign, as did the American Federation of Labor and Industrial Workers, the country’s leading labor union.

Harris pledged during a campaign rally in Las Vegas that she would push to eliminate the “tipping” tax to support the state’s working class.

The proposal was welcomed by a prominent union group there, and it is seeking to strengthen its relationship with the public sector union by giving a speech via video at a union conference.

American political expert Charles Bauman said that labor unions have been a traditional voting bloc for the Democratic Party since the 1930s, and their importance declined in the 1970s before interest in them returned again.

Bauman explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there is another important reason for gaining the support of labor unions, which is their electoral mechanism, as they rely on supporting themselves financially and the strength of organization and mobilization on the ground.

For example, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) announced that it would spend $200 million to mobilize working-class voters to support Biden before he dropped out of the race.

The political expert described MP “Walz” as a favorite of the labor movement due to his policies that support workers.

As governor of Minnesota, he passed laws providing paid sick leave, ensuring greater protections for construction workers from wage theft, giving teachers greater negotiating power over class sizes, raising safety standards in warehouses and factories, and expanding unemployment benefits for hourly school workers.

Walz’s common-man image may help him attract union members, unlike other politicians who come from elite backgrounds. He was a member of the teachers’ union when he was a teacher. His financial disclosure forms show he owned no stocks or bonds, according to the political analyst.

For her part, American political expert Nicole Tardif considered Kamala Harris and her deputy Walls’ interest in labor unions an attempt to regain the hearts and minds of hard-working Americans who have not been paid attention to by the Democratic Party for years, pointing out Walls’ knowledge of the power of the labor vote in the American elections, especially since 10% of American workers are members of unions.

“There are key swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan that have a higher union membership rate than the national average for the rest of the US states,” Tardif told Al-Ittihad. “Pennsylvania has 12.9% union membership and Michigan has 12.8% union membership. Therefore, gaining the support of trade unions in these states is key to securing enough votes to win and get electoral college votes.”

She pointed out that these votes were crucial, as Trump succeeded in winning the union votes that helped him come to power in 2016, and Biden was able to attract enough support from them in 2020 to help him secure his victory.