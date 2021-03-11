The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, during the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies in the control session of the Government. Chema Moya / EFE

The beginning of the negotiations to change the labor reform already has a date and time: next Wednesday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. After finishing the long and difficult conversations to agree on the law of the rider, the department headed by Yolanda Díaz opens the melon on one of the great promises of the coalition government between United We Can and the PSOE: the repeal of the labor reform and the change of the Workers’ Statute.

The announcement was made by Díaz herself during the presentation of the agreement reached with the social agents this Wednesday. And in it he has also pointed out some of the issues that will be addressed, although later he has indicated that the ordering of the issues to be discussed will be one of the points from which the tables will begin. Despite this, Díaz has made his preferences clear: what was already negotiated a year ago.

Until the pandemic arrived, the points that were on the table were: collective bargaining (priority in the application of sectoral agreements over business agreements and extension of expired agreements), unilateral changes in working conditions and subcontracting. The Minister of Labor has also pointed out that among everything committed to Brussels to address and reform are also labor hiring, the reduction of contract models or the strengthening of causes in temporary hiring.

The repeal and changes in the 2012 labor reform is one of the points that causes the most friction in the coalition government, despite being one of the aspects agreed by both parties. Frictions between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Labor over this matter have been constant from the outset. Finally, the documentation sent to Brussels on labor reforms served as a meeting point and makes clear the issues to be addressed. It does not specify in what direction the changes will go, but only the fact of proposing what it is intended to modify shows the direction of the reform. In other words, the Government’s intention is to give more prominence to sectoral agreements or to establish obligations on working conditions in subcontractors.