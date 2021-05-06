The cliché claimed that if you put a Labor Party cockade on a donkey in Scotland, it had a 90% chance of winning a seat in the Westminster Parliament. For decades, the movement that emerged from the workers’ struggle and the union strength moved comfortably in its own territory, with electoral support figures that guaranteed it a comfortable majority. In the regional elections this Thursday, Labor dream of snatching second position from the conservatives, resigned both to the absolute dominance of the Scottish National Party (SNP, in its acronym in English). Like other European social democratic formations, they have been caught in the middle of a constitutional clash, incapable of constructing the message that takes them away from the Manichean debate between independence and unionism.

Katrina Faccenda, 54, is Scottish to the core, but her eyes, with that brilliant irony of someone who senses that the situation is serious but not serious, reveal that she is the daughter of Italians. Twenty years in Rome and Naples as a tourist guide, and she still wanted to go back to her homeland to run as a Labor candidate for the Holyrood Autonomous Parliament. “The disaster for us came with the 2014 independence referendum. Our voters did not understand that alliance with conservatives and liberal democrats, under the slogan Better together (Together Better). We had a different message from theirs, but we were unable to make it heard, “he explains.

He has summoned volunteers this Wednesday, at the doors of a civic center in West Pilton, north of Edinburgh, to give a final push to the campaign and distribute door-to-door electoral propaganda. Twenty minutes after the announced time, she and two party members are still alone. It is one of the most depressed areas of the city, and for more than half a century, territory of the left. Today the majority vote is for the SNP. “The people aspire to something better, and the nationalists promise it with independence. That is enough for them. It is true that they have managed to appropriate our ideas of social justice, but they have limited themselves to that. They proclaim them, but do not put them into practice later, ”the candidate complains.

The candidate of the Labor Party to the Autonomous Parliament, Katrina Faccenda, this Wednesday in West Pilton, Edinburgh. Rafa De Miguel

The headliner of the party is Anas Sarwar, 38. Son of Pakistanis. He has barely been at the helm of Scottish Labor for 10 weeks. During the Jeremy Corbyn years, the veteran leftist who led the training to disastrous results against Boris Johnson in 2019, Sarwar was sidelined. With the new national leader, the moderate Keir Starmer, he has returned to the front row.

In a campaign restricted by the pandemic, in which mass acts or personal contact are almost impossible, Sarwar has found his strength in a media skill that also leads him to dance with students on a playground – social distance through- than to bring honesty and freshness to televised debates. Honesty, above all, because he knows and recognizes that Scottish Labor is in shambles. Everything remains to be done again. And above all, the party’s position on independence remains to be resolved. Despite the fact that several candidates before him spoke out in favor of a second referendum, as the SNP candidate Nicola Sturgeon has promised (if he achieves an absolute majority), Sarwar uneasily dodges a dilemma that has tormented and divided the party.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown during a campaign rally in Glasgow on Wednesday. Jane Barlow / AP

It was the Labor government of Tony Blair that finally promoted the devolution of powers to Scotland, with its own Government and Parliament, in 1998. And that historic conquest – which the former prime minister regrets today – gave the Scottish left a brief mirage. Donald Dewar, a historic Labor MP, inaugurated the post of chief minister of the new autonomous territory. His statue still stands in a central Glasgow square. He defined himself as a “cultural nationalist” but not a “political nationalist.” The trick served a few years. Those necessary for the SNP to take control of an autonomous policy tailored to its needs.

I vote at age 16

“How can they allow 16-year-olds, who are not yet mature, to vote? Some stay with their parents until they are 30. I was already working at 14, ”Joan Boath, 80, complains bitterly, as she prunes the hedge of her small garden in West Pilton. Since 2013, just before the referendum, the SNP lowered the voting age by law.

John Boath pruned his garden hedge this Wednesday in West Pilton, Edinburgh. / RAFA DE MIGUEL

He served in the Army, worked in the jute factories of nearby Dundee until Ghandi’s rebellion against forced importation of the fiber into India wiped out the business, and for 30 years he was in command of one of the lighthouses that illuminate the North Sea coast. “We worked like animals, in a time when there was only upper class and lower class. And those of us below had our own strength, that of the unions, and that of the strike. Of course, I would go on strike and then I would go to work, that I had to eat, “he explains.

Margaret Thatcher, the brown beast of Scottish Labor, dismantled mining and industry. The independence movement snatched the message of a better future from the left. “That woman was smart. His great success was to allow the sale of all social housing in this area. Once you buy the house, you have to pay the mortgage. You no longer have time to strike, ”says John. After years of voting for Labor, this Thursday he will vote for the Liberal candidate. “With age you get wiser,” he says, “and I am not convinced by the independence of Scotland.”