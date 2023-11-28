Labor struggles | This is how the strikes will affect everyday life on Wednesday – Roads may not be plowed in Helsinki

The political strikes are part of the Painava syy campaign, which opposes the government’s planned weakening of social security and workers’ basic rights.

of SAK trade unions are continuing political strikes in Helsinki and elsewhere in Uusimaa today.

The union of public and welfare sectors JHL says that the strike in Helsinki includes the employees of the Helsinki city apartments, Stara business center, Uusix workshops, Kansallisgalleria and Pakila employment center. Stara’s strike is most visible in the everyday life of the townspeople, as street sanding and plowing can go undone for a day.

The political strikes of PAM, the service industry trade union, concern companies in the logistics sector and, among other things, the cleaning services of the Santahamina garrison.

There are also industrial disputes in the Construction Union, the Industry Union and the Electricity Union. For example, Teollisuusliitto organizes 24-hour political strikes, for example, at Kalevala Koru, Marimekko and Teknos offices in Helsinki.

Rakennusliitto, on the other hand, will carry out walkouts on Wednesday at the sites of the Hartela Etelä-Suomi company and the Skanska Talonrakennus company. The walkouts start at 11 a.m. and will last until the end of the work shift.

“We have to take care of our members’ rights and working conditions and the fair rules of the Finnish working life. The government’s policy shows that it listens to the employer and not the employees. We are forced to get our message across through strikes,” Acting Chairman of JHL Håkan Ekström says in the announcement.