Labor struggles | The strikes will shut down freight transport in Finland for two weeks – these companies are the target of the strikes

Car- and the Transport Employees' Union (AKT) announced a strike on Wednesday, which, according to the AKT, will close Finland's freight traffic for two weeks. Passenger transport will operate normally.

The strike will take place from Monday 11 March to 24 March. March. According to AKT, the strike ended because “the government does not agree to consult the employees”.

The Union of Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) and the Confederation of Industry also announced on Wednesday that they are participating in the strikes.

The industrial action affects, among other things, oil refiner Neste. The strike affects its terminal services in Hamina, Kemi, Kokkola and Tornio. During the strike, there will be no work shifts starting between Monday, March 11 at 6 a.m. and Monday, March 25 at 6 a.m. As for Neste, AKT's industrial action concerns operators of warehouses in the tanker and oil products sector.

Neste told HS around 10:30 that the company is currently evaluating the effects of the strike on its operations.

of the ACP The industrial action also concerns Viking Line's cargo handling duties in the ports of Helsinki and Turku. In Viking Line's cargo handling, the strike concerns haulage drivers, traffic controllers and truck handlers.

“Work tasks, the failure of which would cause danger to life, health or property, have been delineated outside of industrial action. Security of maintenance is also secured,” says AKT in its press release.

JHL also says that it has limited work tasks outside of its own strikes, the failure of which would cause danger to people's lives, health or property. It also says that the strikes do not want to endanger Finland's security of supply.

The strike affects around 80 offices of different companies. In the following list you will find the objects affected by the strike.