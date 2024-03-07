Labor struggles | The strikes weaken SSAB's profit by more than 25 million euros

“The strikes affect SSAB's operations, but SSAB is trying to limit the effects on customer deliveries,” the company says in its press release.

Steel manufacturer SSAB says that the two weeks of political strikes by the trade unions will weaken its first quarter result.

On Wednesday, several trade unions announced political strikes against the government's labor market changes starting on Monday, March 11.

SSAB estimates that, if realized, the strikes will reduce the operating profit of the company's SSAB Europe unit for the first quarter by approximately SEK 300 million, or approximately EUR 27 million.

“The strikes affect SSAB's operations, but SSAB is trying to limit the effects on customer deliveries,” the company says in its press release.

On Thursday, SSAB's B share opened with a drop of more than one percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, the share price weakened by 3.2 percent.

Industry Association and Sähköliitto announced on Wednesday that they will organize, among other things, a two-week work stoppage at SSAB's Raahen factory.

In addition, the Automotive and Transport Industry Employees' Union AKT and the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL announced strikes concerning freight train traffic and port cargo traffic.

The Confederation of Finnish Business has estimated that the strikes cause a total of 320 million euros in damage to the gross domestic product.