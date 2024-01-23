Labor struggles | The strike closes the kindergartens in the capital region for two days

The political strike opposes the government's weakening of working life.

Three The trade union declared a political strike on Wednesday, which applies to all public and private daycare centers in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa. The strike will take place from 31 January to 1 February 2024. The political strike opposes the government's weakening of working life. The unions Super, JHL and Tehy are participating in the strike.

The political strike applies to all work shifts that start between Wednesday 31 January 2024 at 05:59 and Thursday 1 February 2024 at 20:59. The strike lasts until the end of the ending work shift.

Political the strike does not apply to 24-hour early childhood education, home-based family day care, group family day care, group family day care centers, private family day care or care assistance services.

“I understand that the strike is a tough place for families with children. Hopefully, the government will also finally notice that Finns' everyday lives cannot run without nannies and other early childhood education professionals. The government is pushing for a salary model in Finland that would leave kindergarten employees in a pay hole,” says JHL's CEO. chairman Håkan Ekström in the bulletin.

Ekström according to the government's plans for an export-led wage model would mean in practice that wages in the early childhood education sector will continue to be low. According to him, it makes it even more difficult to find a qualified workforce for the sector, which is already suffering from a severe shortage of workers.

“The weakening of working life in the government program would, if implemented, affect all employees and would mean really significant weakening for some. All citizens would suffer from impairments when the staff availability problems deepened”, Super's chairman Silja Paavola says in the announcement.