Labor struggles | The researchers consider the labor struggles announced by the ay movement only as warnings

One-hour strikes have not been very common in Finland. “I guess we’re trying a new instrument here,” says Dr. Elina Kuorelahti.

Researchers in my opinion, the industrial action announced by the ay movement so far Petteri Orpon (kok) against the government’s policy are just a warning.

“It sounds reasonable to start moderately and tighten the screws later, if this is perceived to be good”, PhD researcher at the University of Helsinki Maiju Wuokko says.

Among other things, SAK’s various unions and STTK’s Pro have so far announced hour-long walkouts and demonstrations in several locations next week.

The measures concern, among other things, Abloy’s Joensuun plant and the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant.

They are legal political industrial action, even though the industries have labor peace guaranteed by collective agreements, i.e. strikes and other industrial action may not target working conditions.

The unions have said that industrial action may be tougher in the future.

The actions oppose the social security cuts and weakening of working life planned by the Orpo government.

HS asked researchers familiar with the labor market about the significance of the strikes announced by the ay movement.

Visiting researcher at the University of Helsinki Elina Kuorelahti says the labor struggles are fully expected. In a difficult situation, strikes are ultimately the AY movement’s only means of putting pressure on the other party, he says.

“Here, we are now looking to increase the pressure slowly, not start immediately in Forte fortissimo style.” Forte fortissimo is a musical term and means very or as strongly as possible.

Researchers do not believe that the economic effects of the strikes will be very large.

Even the CEO of EK Jyri Häkämies has characterized the actions as moderate.

“These first phase announcements that came on Friday are still moderate. Of course, they cause some labor peace disturbances in companies and make business more difficult,” said Häkämies Lännen Media on Friday.

In general, wage earners underestimate the economic effects of strikes. Employers, on the other hand, try to give a very dark picture of their effects.

It is difficult to estimate the economic effects of strikes in advance, as it is not known how much the operations of the factories will be disrupted. Shutting down factories always costs a lot and the effect lasts a long time.

If the big machines are not stopped, the effects will not be big. The significance of the walkouts alone is not very great. As you know, the ay movement does not intend to cause big losses to employers at this point, but to get attention with its warning.

Chairman of the car and transport industry workers union AKT Ismo Kokko arvioi last thursdaythat the actions first start with a “lighter grip”.

“ “Governments have often had to back down.”

Wow says that the political expressions of the ay movement have often proven to be effective.

“With them, the organizations have succeeded in slowing down or at least watering down the labor market reforms Juha Sipilä [kesk] and Esko Ahon [kesk] during the governments. Governments have often had to back down. This time, the effectiveness of the actions remains to be seen.”

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo invited the labor market leaders to discussions at his official residence in Kesäranta after the industrial action announcements.

Hourly strikes will also be cheap for the ay movement, which has had to pay historically high strike subsidies during strikes in recent years to keep its strike front intact.

“Employers have demanded tightening of political strikes. Is there then a desire to show that they know how to organize industrial action also responsibly?” Wuokko says.

He reminds that a failed strike is a big loss of prestige.

“However, I would believe that there is a will to fight on the field. Quite a few employees have raised their eyebrows and asked where the wind is coming from and what is happening. Quite a lot of milder actions have resulted in widespread movement.”

Koorelahti says that one-hour strikes are not typical in Finland.

“Such one-hour strikes are not exactly the most typical actions found in the strike playbook of the Finnish ay movement. I guess we’re trying out a new instrument here,” says Kuorelahti.

In Finland’s strike history, warning strikes that arouse the other party’s desire to negotiate have not been as common as in, for example, Germany and France.

In France, the degree of professional organization is low.

Because of this, the employer very often has to entice negotiations with strikes. In Finland, the level of organization is still high enough that the bargaining relationships between wage earners and employers are regular and agreed in advance.

