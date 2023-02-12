Labor struggles | The industrial action in the trade sector will hit the central warehouses of trade companies next

A trade strike in the morning would cripple, for example, the giant warehouse in Sipoo, through which up to a third of Finland’s food passes.

Negotiations on working conditions in the trade sector continued on Sunday afternoon at the national conciliator’s office. On Saturday, the office’s Twitter account said that progress had been made in the negotiations, but there was still a long way to go.

If no agreement can be reached on the working conditions, on Monday morning at 5 a.m. the strike starts at 47 logistics centers. According to PAM, the service industry trade union, the strike would affect approximately 4,000 employees.

The largest of the strike targets is the logistics center of Inex Partners, a member of the S group, in Sipoo. Important warehouses of other trade groups are also affected by the strike.

Inex the warehouse in Sipoo is 270,000 square meters in size and is mentioned in some listings as one of the ten largest buildings in the world. It’s hard to even imagine the amount of food and stuff stored there.

If the strike starts in this giant warehouse as well, will Finland run out of food?

Director of S Group’s grocery trade Sampo Top saw assures that there is no danger.

“During the weekend and the end of the week, the loads have gone to the stores and their warehouses as usual. For example, dairy products and bread go directly to the stores anyway, so they will not be affected by the strike,” says Päällysaho.

Sampo Top saw

In any case, grocery stores are open again normally. The strike seen in shops last week ended early on Saturday.

If the strike planned for Monday morning starts, the warehouse management will assess in the morning which activities can be run with the workers who show up.

“It would be important for the goods to be received,” Päällysaho says.

According to him, about a thousand vehicle combinations go through Inex’s central warehouse every day. If the reception of goods slows down, the entire transport chain will soon start to suffer when the trucks cannot be unloaded.

Although the warehouse is highly automated, there is a need for plenty of workers.

Surface sawing still estimates that the three-day strike may not be seen much by the customers of the stores. If a product is out of stock, another brand will certainly be available.

Not all food circulates through the central warehouse at all. In particular, domestic production is transported either directly to stores or via regional terminals. The Southern Finland regional terminal is also affected by the strike.

“The central warehouse has especially imported products and long-lasting industrial foodstuffs,” Päällysaho says.

How a large part of the entire food supply in Finland passes through Sipoo’s warehouse?

“Good question. Our market share in the grocery trade is 47 percent and a large part of the fresh products goes directly to the stores. I would say maybe about a third,” Päällysaho says.

How long would the strike start to be clearly visible in the shops?

“I’m not going to speculate on that. It’s more a question of security of service. Thinking about other disruptions, we are able to organize our own flow of goods in other ways,” says Päällysaho.

Miscarriage manager responsible for labor relations Petteri Huovinen says that efforts have been made to anticipate the start of the strike.

“We have asked merchants and other partners to anticipate that there may be disruptions to deliveries next week in orders for the end of the week, for example for well-preserved fresh products and industrial products,” says Huovinen.

Kesko’s large central warehouse is in Hakkila, Vantaa. According to Huovinsen, the situation will be assessed in more detail on Monday morning, when it becomes clear how many workers will be there if the strike starts.

“After that, we will be able to assess how much there will be a narrowing on the product side. If necessary, we can also limit the stock selection of products that sell less,” he says.

According to Huovinen, food deliveries to institutional kitchens in hospitals, nursing homes and schools and kindergartens can be handled despite the strike.

“In these food services, which are critical in terms of security of supply, we have also been able to agree with PAM on emergency work,” he says.