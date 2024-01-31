Labor struggles | The high-paid pilots who supported the government are on strike, now the pilots' leader tells the reason

The chairman of the Finnish Commercial Pilots Association says that the pilots are not against the government, but changes to local agreements.

Political ones strikes bring society and the economy to a standstill this week.

Strikes oppose the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) extensive changes planned by the government to the labor market legislation and unemployment insurance.

The strike also includes high-paid commercial pilots, including many are estimated to have even voted for representatives of the governing parties in the previous parliamentary elections.

The pilots will be on a political strike for six hours on Thursday, February 1. Finnair said on Monday that it will have to cancel most of its flights on Thursday and Friday due to the strike, i.e. approximately 550 flights in total.

Chairman of the Finnish Airline Pilots Association (SLL). Vesa Uuspelto says that the pilots are not against the government or the government's goal of balancing the public finances, but the changes it plans to local agreements.

“The national economic concerns should be understandable to everyone, but in our view, there are elements in the government's proposals that are not justified from a national economic point of view”, Uuspelto begins his answer to why the pilots are stopping air traffic.

SLL represents the pilots of the airline Finnair and has a long history of local bargaining. That is why pilots are worried about the specially planned changes to local agreements.

The concerns are related to employers' primary right to interpret the terms of employment. Preferential right means that unclear issues in the collective agreement are resolved first according to the will of the employer.

The chairman of the airline pilots talks about the “balance” in the labor market negotiations and the “elements” in the government's goals that further increase the imbalance related to the privilege of interpretation in the direction of employers.

“In the future, employers have no financial or other risk of not using the interpretation privilege broadly, frankly arbitrarily,” says Uuspelto.

“If measures on the labor market are sanctioned significantly more, we hope that a balance will be found, i.e. elements that balance unfairness on the employer's side would also be added.”

Airline Pilots Association Uuspelto gives an example of unfairness where the employer has taken advantage of the privilege of interpretation of the terms of employment.

In the summer of 2022, the labor court gave a decision in a dispute concerning changes made unilaterally by the employer in 2021 to the payment of daily allowance.

“The judgment was voted 6-0, including the employer's representatives, that the employer and (SLL's negotiating partner) Palta have violated the collective agreement,” says Uuspelto.

The handling of the dispute over daily allowance changes took more than a year in the labor court. The employer may use his interpretation during the processing.

“The benefits remain with the employer, because the judgments handed down are so small in magnitude that the person who did the interpretation remains on the winning side, especially in disagreements about text interpretations,” says Uuspelto.

According to Uuspelto, with the changes proposed by the government, local bargaining is becoming “local coercion”, where in a difficult situation for employees, “the balance swings even more difficult”.

Uuspelto estimates that the trade unions' political strikes at the end of the week could still be avoided if the government's proposals were countered in the direction of the employees.