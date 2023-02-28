Labor struggles | The food trade union SEL announced a support strike

The support strike would start next week Monday at the beginning of the day and end next week Wednesday at 3 am.

Finland The Food Workers’ Union SEL has given notice of a support strike, which would target the loading and unloading of loads in food industry companies. The purpose of the support strike is to support the truck industry strike of the Automotive and Transport Workers’ Union AKT.

The support strike would start next week Monday at the beginning of the day and end next week Wednesday at 3 am. During the support strike, no loading or unloading of loads from transport companies in the scope of the ACP truck sector strike will be carried out at food companies.

AKT’s trucking industry strike is about to start on Wednesday morning, unless the parties reach an agreement before then. The truck industry is still seeking a solution through mediation on Tuesday.

The Food Industry Association, which represents employers in the food industry, says the support strike shows “complete disregard”.

“Subsidy strikes in the food industry are completely outrageous in this situation. The new contracts in the food industry have only just been signed, and now the workers are already carrying out subsidized strikes. This shows once again how lame the industrial peace system is in Finland,” says the head of the Food Industry Association Anne Somer in the bulletin.

According to Somer, the mediator should now be given peace of mind to find a solution and refrain from support strikes.

The Postal and Logistics Union PAU has also announced a support strike to support AKT’s industrial action in the truck industry. PAU’s support strike would target cargo handling at Posti’s cargo terminals, and it would start the night before Wednesday at the same time as the AKT truck industry strike.