Labor struggles | SAK chairman: Laws on limiting political industrial disputes also limit influence on one's own working conditions

SAK chairman Jarkko Eloranta considers the speeches of Labor Minister Arto Satonen (kok) to be contradictory.

The government the intention to limit political labor struggles arouses criticism in labor market central organizations. Chairman of SAK Jarkko Eloranta according to the legislation limits the employee's influence on his own working conditions.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) said at a press conference on the matter on Thursday that the reform of the labor peace legislation does not limit industrial action in any way when it comes to influencing one's own working conditions.

Satonen meant by this that organizations can be on a so-called regular strike when there is no collective agreement (tes) in force and working conditions are being negotiated.

Eloranta criticize the messaging service in X Satonen's comment. He considers Satonen's message to be contradictory, because political strikes are nevertheless limited and legislation prevents “tesses” from agreeing otherwise.

In the latter, Eloranta means that in the government program there are entries that affect employees, which are specified that collective agreements cannot agree otherwise. These include, for example, the removal of the obligation to rehire employees from smaller companies and shortening the notice period for layoffs.

“You won't be able to improve that condition with your own collective bargaining agreement, because the government has put a cap on it with legislation,” Eloranta describes to STT.

Chairman of STTK Antti Palola write for himself in Xthat in his opinion, the government's restrictions on the right to industrial action interfere with the basic rights of employees and limit employees' freedom of speech and opinion.