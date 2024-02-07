Labor struggles | Sähköliitto is organizing a nuclear power strike – “irresponsible roulette with the price of electricity”, says the Energy Industry

Work stoppages will be held throughout the day next week.

Electric Union says that he will organize a political work stoppage at nuclear and hydropower plants next week.

The work stoppages will be organized throughout the day from the 14th to the 16th. February, the union says in its press release.

On Wednesday, the work stoppage will take place at energy company Fortum Power and Heat's Loviisan nuclear power plant, on Thursday at TVO's Olkiluodon nuclear power plant, and on Friday at all Kemijoki, Pohjolan Voima and Tornionlaakson Voima hydropower plants, as well as at Fortum's Oulujoen hydropower plants.

Sähköliitto has previously demarcated electricity production almost entirely outside the industrial action against the government called Painava syy.

Sähkösliito has 34,000 members. The trade union is one of the member unions of SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions.

Electricity companies trustee Energiateollisuus completely condemns the strike. In its opinion, the strikes are irresponsible and they endanger energy sufficiency. The energy industry calls the strike “irresponsible roulette with electricity sufficiency and price”.

“The price effects of the strike are unpredictable and depend on wind, frost, consumption and other production,” Energy Industry writes in its announcement.

Timo Yli-Koivisto, labor market director of the energy industry, says in the press release that Sähköliito's actions “are completely irresponsible and unprecedented”.

“When the strike is targeted at a function that is critically important to society, the working life reforms prepared by the government seem insufficient. The production and distribution of electricity and heat must be able to be secured in the name of public interest and safety at all times,” says Yli-Koivisto.