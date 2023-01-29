Monday, January 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Labor struggles | PAM issued a new strike warning to the trade sector

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in World Europe
0

The current collective agreement in the trade sector expires on Tuesday.

On the market the industry strike will expand in the week starting February 13, if an agreement is not reached before then, warns the PAM trade union.

The decision to extend the strikes concerns warehouses. The strikes would start in the warehouses on February 13 at 5 am and last for three days. The strike would affect 47 locations, and about 4,000 employees in the trade sector would be affected.

PAM had previously issued a strike warning to the trade sector, targeting several warehouses and trade sector locations in the week commencing February 6. Among others, Prisma and K-Citymarkets in several locations are under the strike threat announced earlier.

The current collective agreement in the trade sector expires on Tuesday.

#Labor #struggles #PAM #issued #strike #warning #trade #sector

See also  Proxima Centauri: New exoplanet discovered near neighboring dwarf star: "Significant success"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

VinciCasa extraction today Sunday 29 January 2023: winning numbers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result