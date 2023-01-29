Labor struggles | PAM issued a new strike warning to the trade sector

The current collective agreement in the trade sector expires on Tuesday.

On the market the industry strike will expand in the week starting February 13, if an agreement is not reached before then, warns the PAM trade union.

The decision to extend the strikes concerns warehouses. The strikes would start in the warehouses on February 13 at 5 am and last for three days. The strike would affect 47 locations, and about 4,000 employees in the trade sector would be affected.

PAM had previously issued a strike warning to the trade sector, targeting several warehouses and trade sector locations in the week commencing February 6. Among others, Prisma and K-Citymarkets in several locations are under the strike threat announced earlier.

The current collective agreement in the trade sector expires on Tuesday.