Labor struggles | PAM decided on extensive strikes at the beginning of February, targeting, among other things, retail chains

The strike concerns, among other things, retail chains, hotels and restaurants.

Service industries the trade union PAM says that it has decided to start the strikes at the beginning of February.

The strike applies to retail chains, hotels, restaurants, transport stations and real estate and cleaning companies.

“Cuts in unemployment insurance do not bring more jobs, but they make the status and livelihood of those who are already struggling with unemployment even worse”, PAM chairman Annika Rönni-Sällinen states in the organization's press release.

“PAM sees no other option than to demonstrate and use a political strike to appeal to the government to change the intended reductions,” states Rönni-Sällinen.

According to PAM, the strike applies, among other things, to all S group stores and transport stations, K-shops and Lidl and Tokmanni stores.