Labor struggles | On Tuesday, Pami’s political strikes will extend to large stores in Central Finland and Ostrobothnia

13.11. 17:20 | Updated 13.11. 19:46

Service industries Trade union Pami’s political strikes will continue tomorrow in Central Finland and Ostrobothnia. Pam says that Prisma, K-Citymarket in Jyväskylä’s Seppälä, and many tourism and restaurant industry destinations are participating in the strike.

The scope of the strike includes, for example, Prismat in Seinäjoki and Liisanlehto in Vaasa, as well as Kokkola’s HalpaHalli company’s logistics center in Kokkola and a department store in Pietarsaari.

Kesko’s communications report that despite the strike, at least K-Citymarket in Jyväskylä’s Seppälä is open. According to the S group, the situation of its individual locations will be clarified only on Tuesday morning.

Pami’s political strikes generally last a day, but in some areas the strike lasts for a shorter time. Through strikes, Pam tries to influence the country’s government so that it abandons the weakening of the workers’ position and starts a genuine dialogue with the workers’ representatives.

PAM pays particular attention to the impact of the changes on immigrants. It points out that the planned changes make it easier for the employer to fire an employee or enter into a fixed-term employment relationship of less than a year.

“At the same time, the government draws up a new rule for staying in the country: if a new job is not found in three months, the immigrant is removed from the country,” Pam continues.

“There are a lot of immigrants in service industries. They have a lot of problems in work relationships. This is how the government silences them. We cannot accept this kind of thing, that’s why the strikes”, explains Pam’s director of interest protection Jaana Ylitalo in the bulletin.

Pam is a trade union for people working in private service industries. It includes approximately 190,000 members, most of whom work in the trade, accommodation and catering industry, real estate services or security.